Snowfall, flooding impacting cities across California
Multiple winter storms impacted much of the country Saturday morning. Over 21 million Americans are now on alert for flooding, snow, blizzard and high winds.
Multiple winter storms impacted much of the country Saturday morning. Over 21 million Americans are now on alert for flooding, snow, blizzard and high winds.
‘Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,’ forecasters warned
A round of snow arriving on Friday may hamper March break travel plans across southern Ontario.
A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.
At least one fatality has been confirmed in the first of a series of new atmospheric river storms that rolled into California on Friday.
An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.
Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront
As yet another series of storms were forecast to hit California, state and federal officials outlined their preparations for flood control Thursday.
Warm weather and hot music at this weekend’s Jazz in the Gardens and Calle Ocho events.
“Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.”
The B.C. government has approved a construction and operation permit for a 44-square-kilometre gold and silver mine in the province's central Interior. The mine, located 112 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof, B.C., will be operated by Vancouver-based Artemis Gold and is expected to create 450 jobs per year, along with over 800 more per year during its construction and expansion phases, the province said. The announcement comes three years after the province signed an economic and community deve
A large swath of southern Ontario was hit with another blast of winter on Friday, with steady snow complicating commutes and the start of March break travel. A storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, and Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 cm of snow. "We are enveloped by this system right now, and that's why we see snow basically everywhere in parts of southern Ontario," Environmen
A great white shark was spotted near Manatee County ahead of spring break.
Police and highways officials blamed motorists for becoming stranded for up to ten hours on a motorway after Storm Larisa brought Arctic blizzards to northern England.
Here’s the latest on red tide conditions in Southwest Florida and Manatee County.
Norm Sayler has plowed more than 50 feet of snow so far this winter in Northern California's Lake Tahoe region. He says it's a "way of life."
When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.
Weather agencies urged caution as snow and ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn’t enough snow. A relentless winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of snow on mountain resorts around the lake over the past three months, along the California-Nevada line.
Roughly 9,400 people were under evacuation orders statewide, with 15 evacuation shelters open across nine counties.
This storm isn’t quite done, and there’s another waiting in the wings.