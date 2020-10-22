Snowfall and Arctic Front Hit Columbia Falls, Montana

Snowfall and frigid temperatures swept across central Montana on October 21.

According to the National Weather Service, an Arctic front entered the Columbia Falls area on the afternoon of October 21, with “moderate to heavy snowfall expected along the front” as well as a “drastic drop in temperature.”

This video shows snowflakes falling in Columbia Falls, Montana.

The NWS had issued a winter weather advisory on October 21, warning of snow and a “rapid increase of winds on Flathead Lake with gusts over 40 mph and waves 3 to 4 feet.” Credit: @CC_WxWitch via Storyful