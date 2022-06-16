Snowboarder Really Digs Fresh Powder at Australian Resort

An Australian snowboarder couldn’t contain his delight as he shredded the new-fallen June snow at Mount Hotham Alpine Resort in Victoria.

Footage recorded by Christopher Stewart shows him and another snowboarder cheering while riding through fresh powder at Mount Hotham on June 6.

Hotham Alpine Resort posted photos and videos of a large amount of fresh powder on June 5 and 6.

Stewart is a snowboard instructor posting photos and videos from Hotham Alpine Resort in Victoria. Credit: Christopher Stewart via Storyful