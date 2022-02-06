Snowboarder Julia Marino wins surprising silver for Team USA’s first medal in Beijing
Julia Marino of Westport Connecticut shocked the field when she earned a silver medal in Slopestyle snowboarding, and nabbing Team USA its first medal of the 2022 Olympic Games. The gold medal favorite heading into Beijing, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand brought all the drama, securing the top spot on the final run of the contest. While Jamie Anderson’s dreams of becoming a three-peat gold medalist didn’t come to fruition, the American leaves a lasting legacy in the sport.