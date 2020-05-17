Snowbird Jet Plunges From the Sky Before Crashing in Kamloops

One person was taken to hospital after a Canadian Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday, May 17, local media reported.

This footage, captured by Cory Pelton, shows two Comox-bound jets taking off from Kamloops Airport at about 11.30 am on Sunday before one rises, circles, and plunges from the sky. The jet crashed into a residence in Glenview Avenue, Kamloops This Week reported.

Canadian Forces Snowbirds confirmed one of its aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Kamloops but did not immediately provide further information, saying it was working to determine the status of its personnel and supporting emergency efforts. Credit: Cory Pelton via Storyful