'Snow Wars': California Residents Find a Creative Way to Clear Snow

Local residents in Truckee, California, found a creative way to clear snow from their property.

Jenelle Potvin shared the footage to social media with the caption “Snow cornice wars 2023” on March 12.

The video shows homeowners Joann Ellero and Andy Pasternak use a rope tied to a bocce ball in a bike bag to cut through the snow.

“Interior walls were beginning to show signs of water damage so the homeowners tried getting help with clearing the snow from the roof, but everyone was booked solid,” Potvin told Storyful.

“They were able to clear enough snow for a temporary fix but will still need to hire a crew (when they can find one!) to remove the rest.” Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

