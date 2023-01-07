Snow Tumbles Down Utah Canyon Amid Avalanche Mitigation Work

Dramatic footage captures the moment snow tumbled down Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon amid avalanche mitigation work on Friday, January 6.

Footage shared by UDOT Cottonwood Canyons shows snow moving rapidly down the mountainside towards a road. It is unclear whether the snow fell as a result of an avalanche or the avalanche mitigation work taking place at the canyon.

UDOT Cottonwood Canyons closed State Route 210 on Friday to clear access to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts, and to perform avalanche mitigation work.

The route was reopened around 4:30 pm local time on Friday, but closed again at around 12:30 am local time on Saturday.

State Route 210 is an access road for Little Cottonwood Canyon and the ski resorts of Alta and Snowbird. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful