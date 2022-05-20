Snow Tops Flowers as Late-Season Storm Hits Colorado

A heavy snowstorm carrying the threat of up to a foot of snow moved over the northern mountains and foothills of Colorado on Friday, May 20, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The Town of Granby posted this footage of snow-covered flowers on Friday, calling the precipitation “some much needed moisture.”

A winter storm warning was in effect for Granby, northwest of Denver, until 12 pm on Saturday. North Park, Grand, and Summit counties were warned to expect light snow and deteriorating conditions Friday into Saturday morning. Credit: Town of Granby via Storyful