Snow tire season arrives in a hurry with heavy late-October snowstorm
Danielle Kreutter talked to city crews and drivers to see how they prepared for the first snow of the season on the roads.
Danielle Kreutter talked to city crews and drivers to see how they prepared for the first snow of the season on the roads.
Otis “experienced nearly unprecedented explosive development, going from a Category 1 [tropical storm] to a catastrophic Category 5 with nearly no warning."
The Oklahoma teen called it a “once in a lifetime” deer.
They showed no outward signs of trauma, ruling out predators and poachers, researchers said.
“Do people keep gasoline in the shared garages?"
Gas prices were mainly flat across Canada between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, according to pump price data from Kalibrate.
New Zealanders consider the growing population of around 500 as a conservation win that’s been a century in the making.
The footage shows a black bear wandering through a kitchen in an Aspen hotel before pushing over the security guard.
From sun and 20°C daytime highs, to single-digit temperatures and signs of the first snowfall of the season. Get ready for quite the dramatic weather flip coming soon to Atlantic Canada
"This could help avoid future water conflicts."
Gene Runtz is worried.As the Mayor of McBride, B.C., he is staring down the barrel of a potential water shortage this winter that could leave residents and firefighters desperate during a prolonged drought season.The village, about 184 kilometres east of Prince George in northern B.C., declared a state of emergency on Sept. 19, 2023 and restricted water usage the following day while under Stage 5 drought conditions — the highest level on the province's severity scale.That state of emergency has
California homeowners caught a bear making contact with their doorbell early Wednesday morning, and ringing it, before running off.
The woman made the kill on the first day of black bear hunting season, Maryland officials said.
Atlantic Canada is getting some extraordinary warmth this weekend with Fredericton forecasting a high of 22 degrees on Saturday. However it will be quite a flop in seasons as the high for Sunday is 7 degrees, and snow is on the way Monday. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's land board has approved handing over state land on Maui to be used for a wildfire memorial and fire debris disposal, but officials urged Maui County to talk further with the community after some raised concerns about how the proposed landfill would affect nearby coral reefs and historic sites. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to allow the county to use the parcel in Olowalu, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Lahaina. The Aug. 8 wildfire -
Research shows that tropical storms are more likely to rapidly intensify into major hurricanes—and at a higher rate—than storms were 50 years ago
Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.
Much of the country is in for a spell of cold weather through Halloween, but a couple of lucky spots will enjoy warmer weather for any outdoor plans.
A Lower Mainland search-and-rescue organization is urging outdoor adventurers to use caution and come prepared as winter weather creates riskier conditions in the North Shore mountains.North Shore Rescue (NSR) helped rescue two hikers in one night earlier this week, both of whom were in danger due to freezing temperatures."If you find yourself stuck or injured, the temperatures are much colder, the visibility is poor, so things can go sideways in a hurry," said search manager Dave Barnett.On Wed
Slow-slip events or silent earthquakes occur regularly in New Zealand. A newly discovered water-filled reservoir may explain what causes them.
Two years after the federal government began announcing what it calls "clean investment tax credits" to jump-start an anticipated net-zero investment bonanza, no company has managed to access the incentives.The government says it is still finalizing the terms of the investment tax credits, or ITCs. Industry and other climate policy researchers say ITCs are needed to decarbonize Canada's economy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.The incentives, which could be worth $27 billion over five year