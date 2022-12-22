Snow Swirls Over Wichita Pickleball Court as Cold Front Hits Kansas

An Arctic cold front was bringing wind, heavy snow and extremely low temperatures to several Midwestern states on Thursday, December 22.

In Wichita, Kansas, Robert Bennett, a meteorologist working for Accuweather, captured mesmerizing video of snow being whipped up and swirled over a rooftop pickleball court at the Garvey Center.

By 2pm Thursday, the National Weather Service in Wichita had recorded wind chill values that it said were “likely some of the coldest the region has experienced in over 20 years.” Credit: Robert Bennett via Storyful