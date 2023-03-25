Snow Sweeps Across Southern Oregon as Winter Clings On

Storyful

Snow swept across parts of southern Oregon early on Saturday, March 25, as winter weather continued to cling on in the region.

This footage was captured by Mike Marugg, who said he filmed it in Medford on Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory remained in effect for the area until late Saturday morning and warned people to take care when traveling. Credit: Mike Marugg via Storyful

