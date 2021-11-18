Snow supply shortages possible

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

Jarome Iginla was joined by Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Kim St-Pierre as the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class was enshrined a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the latest episode of Zone Time, the crew discuss whether John Tavares, Shea Weber or Ryan Getzlaf will make the cut when their careers are all said and done. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.