Snow squalls for Ontario as we welcome in November, timing is here

Phil McCarten/ReutersComedian Kevin Brennan sparked online outrage after laughing at the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.Brennan, a former SNL writer and the estranged brother of Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan, posted a link on X to a TMZ story about Perry’s death at the age of 54 with the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.” He later shared another link to a separate TMZ article about his mocking post, claiming: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love i