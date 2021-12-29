Snow Squall Sweeps Through Utah's Salt Lake City

A snow squall engulfed Utah’s Salt Lake City area on Monday, December 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

The NWS issued warnings for multiple cities in the state, including Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Provo, and Orem. The service said the storm brought 3 inches of snow to the Salt Lake Airport.

This footage, filmed by Alexis Pineiro, shows the squall approaching the Salt Lake neighborhood of Sugar House. Credit: Alexis Pineiro via Storyful