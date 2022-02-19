Snow Squall Reported in New York as Cold Front Moves East

An intense snow squall was forecast to accompany an arctic cold front as it moved rapidly east over the northeastern United States on Saturday, February 19, the National Weather Service said.

The squall was expected to bring brief periods of blizzard or near-blizzard conditions to parts of the northeast, including Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and southeastern New York.

This footage was captured by Robert Deal, who said it was filmed on Saturday in Vestal, a town in Broome County, New York. Credit: Robert Deal via Storyful