Snow Squall Moves Across Penn State Campus

Storyful

The National Weather Service (NWS) said lingering light snow was possible for central Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 19, after a band of heavy snow squalls impacted much of the state the previous day.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @denyswx, who said he captured it as a snow squall moved through the Penn State Campus at around 7 pm on Saturday. Credit: @denyswx via Storyful

