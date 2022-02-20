Snow Squall Decreases Visibility in Manhattan, Timelapse Shows

Snow squall warnings were in place across New York City Saturday, February 19, as an arctic cold front rapidly moved east across northeastern United States, the National Weather Service reported.

The NWS warned of potential white out and life-threatening travel conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the entire Tri-State area through midnight on Saturday for gusts up to 50 mph.

This timelapse footage was published by Ben Trentmann-Mannall-Fretwell, and shows a snow squall passing over the Hudson river. Credit: Ben Trentmann-Mannall-Fretwell via Storyful