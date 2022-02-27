Snow Squall Causes Whiteout Conditions in Ottawa

A “brief but intense snow squall” caused whiteout conditions in Ottawa, Canada, on Sunday, February 27, according to official weather reports.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by local resident John Marshall, shows scenes in the Alta Vista neighborhood of Ottawa on Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned that heavy snow at rates of up to 4 cm (1.5 inches) per hour and sudden reduction in visibility due to heavy snow were possible in the area on Sunday. Credit: John Marshall via Storyful