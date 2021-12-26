Snow, slush on Christmas Day lead to spinouts, road closures along Highway 50 in the Sierra

Drivers on Highway 50 in the Sierra had to deal with snow and slushy conditions throughout Christmas Day. Traffic was backed up for miles Saturday evening. The roads near several onramps, including near Pollock Pines, were also bumper-to-bumper. According to Caltrans, there were major delays because of spinouts on Highway 50. Traffic was even held near Meyers and Echo Summit. Marcelino Estrella was struggling to make it through the rough driving conditions, even in a car with four-wheel drive.