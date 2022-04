Several inches of snow and graupel fell on parts of Tennessee on Saturday, April 9, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Video shared by NWS Morristown shows snow coming down on its office in Talbott on Saturday.

While no accumulation was expected for the Tennessee Valley, “brief heavier snow showers” would be possible across the area through Saturday evening, the NWS said. Credit: NWS Morristown via Storyful