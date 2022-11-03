Snow Showers Reported in Western Colorado

Snow fell across eastern Utah and western Colorado on Thursday, November 3, threatening accumulations as high as 20 inches in mountainous parts of the San Juan mountains, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shows snow falling in Steamboat Springs on Thursday. Residents were warned to expect between four and seven inches of snow.

The NWS warned that widespread rain and snow would continue through Thursday as the storm system moved over the region and that “significant travel hazards will be possible over many mountain passes through the Friday.” Credit: CPW Steamboat Springs via Storyful