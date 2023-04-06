Snow Removal Efforts Continue in North Dakota After Blizzard

Major roads in North Dakota remained closed on Thursday, April 6, after a blizzard dumped several inches of snow on the eastern part of the state earlier in the week.

A no-travel advisory remained in place for large swaths of the state, and almost 200 miles of Interstate 94 were still closed, the North Dakota Department of Transportation said.

This footage released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol shows massive snowplows removing snow from I-94. Credit: North Dakota Highway Patrol via Storyful