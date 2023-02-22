Snow Reduces Visibility Near Northern California Summit

Scattered thunderstorms, rain and snow showers moved through northern California on Tuesday, February 21, with video showing the reduced visibility in elevated areas.

This footage was filmed by photojournalist Alekz Londos, who said he captured it near the Donner Summit at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a “major” winter storm was expected to bring heavy snow from the west coast to the northeast through Thursday. The service said travel could be “very difficult to impossible” in parts of northern California from Tuesday to Saturday. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Major winter storm to be highly disruptive across Ontario

    Parts of Ontario are expected to see a dangerous wintry mix of ice, freezing rain, and snow starting on Wednesday.

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Major Ontario storm threatens widespread power cuts, travel disruptions

    A high-impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected

  • Get ready: Arctic blast bringing cold and snow to B.C.

    A Pacific frontal system quickly descending across British Columbia will bring frigid temperatures to the province beginning Tuesday evening, with snow expected in many southern areas of the province. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain five to 15 degrees below seasonal through the end of the week, said Wagstaf

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • Potent storm puts Quebec on alert for a significant winter wallop

    Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.

  • 56-year-old hiker dies in the Grand Canyon during trek to Colorado River and back

    The Wisconsin man was doing a day hike when he died, officials said.

  • Winter storm to bring snow, ice pellets to Toronto late Wednesday afternoon

    Canada's federal weather agency is warning Torontonians to watch out for slippery conditions as a winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and ice pellets to the city starting late Wednesday afternoon. Total amounts could be between 10 and 15 centimetres, Environment Canada said in an updated winter storm warning on Tuesday night. There is a risk of freezing rain and light ice sticking to surfaces. Travel may be difficult. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban a

  • Before and after photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

    Recent storms in California have replenished reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not let images of seemingly abundant water levels fool them.

  • Snowstorm expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in B.C.'s Interior on Family Day

    Environment Canada says hazardous weather conditions are expected along B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, creating conditions expected to affect Family Day driving conditions Monday. "Snow near the summit of Coquihalla Highway will continue today and is expected to intensify this evening," according to a statement from the agency. An approaching Pacific frontal system will bring snow accumulations of 25 to 35 centimetres near the summit by Tuesday morning. "Consider postponing non-

  • Death toll rises as Turkey hit by two new powerful earthquakes

    A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

  • A 4-foot-long alligator that was pulled from a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park may have been an unwanted pet, officials say

    The alligator was spotted floating in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in New York City on Sunday morning.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • Three dead after Turkey hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake two weeks after disaster

    Three people have been killed and more than 200 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after massive quake in the region left more than 45,000 dead. More buildings have collapsed, trapping some people, while more than 130 injuries were recorded in neighbouring Syria. Turkey's AFAD disaster management agency said the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in the country's Hatay province, which was the worst-hit region after the huge 7.8 magnitude tremor earlier this month.

  • Massive winter storm moves in as South prepares for heat wave

    A massive winter storm is on its way to wreak havoc on a large swath of the country while the South prepares for a record February heat wave. Blizzard warnings are in effect for Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, the Dakotas and Minnesota. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the upper Midwest, from South Dakota to Minnesota to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Claims of 'unusually large shark fin' off Cornwall coast rubbished by expert

    Concern has spread on social media over the sighting, but an expert tells Yahoo News UK it isn't what people think.

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Firemen remove huge python from family's SUV parked outside home

    Firemen removed a huge python from a family's car that slithered into the engine while it was parked outside their home.The snake was discovered when its tail was seen dangling down from under the front bumper in Bangkok, Thailand on February 7.Wildlife handlers rushed to the property to remove the deadly 10ft-long serpent that had already slithered deep into the vehicle.Footage shows the firemen wearing gloves and masks as they lured the creature out. The team members pulled the creature's tail until it was totally out of the car.Resident Basza Pheukthet said: ‘Normally I only see this kind of thing in the news. I didn't know what to do when it happened to me.‘I first thought of going to the mechanic but realised I couldn't drive with the snake still inside. So I just called the emergency team instead.'The animal rescue officers said the python might have been looking for a cool place to shelter as the hot summer started.The python was turned over to wildlife officers and later released back to its habitat.The reticulated python is found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans. The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes.

  • Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

    Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.