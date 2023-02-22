Snow Reduces Visibility Near Northern California Summit

Scattered thunderstorms, rain and snow showers moved through northern California on Tuesday, February 21, with video showing the reduced visibility in elevated areas.

This footage was filmed by photojournalist Alekz Londos, who said he captured it near the Donner Summit at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a “major” winter storm was expected to bring heavy snow from the west coast to the northeast through Thursday. The service said travel could be “very difficult to impossible” in parts of northern California from Tuesday to Saturday. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful