Snow and rain in Northern California: Dec. 1, 2022 4 p.m. update
Some much-needed rain and snow arrived in Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra, where chain controls are in effect for portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 and where spinouts have been reported. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-rain-snow-dec-1-sierra-travel-impacts-sacramento-forecast-weather-forecast/42120811