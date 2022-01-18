Snow Plows Clear Ice From Upstate South Carolina Highways Following Winter Storm

Snowplows worked to remove snow and ice from highways in Upstate South Carolina on January 17, following a winter storm that brought as much as 9.5 inches of snow to the part of the state.

Road clearing operations were in place to reduce the risk of black ice forming on major roads. Tuesday morning temperatures were expected to be the lowest of the season.

This video posted to Twitter by the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows plows removing a slushy ice and snow mix from a highway. Credit: SCDOT via Storyful