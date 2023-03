The California Highway Patrol said a section of Interstate 80 remained closed on March 1 after a powerful winter storm dumped snow on the region.

Footage captured by Shawn McVey shows piles of snow around Truckee, California, on February 28.

The National Weather Service said a storm system would continue to bring up to three inches of snow to the area through to March 2. Credit: Shawn McVey via Storyful