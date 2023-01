Snow Piles Up on Lake Tahoe Balcony Following Winter Storm

Residents in California’s Lake Tahoe region woke to piles of snow on Sunday, January 1, following a winter storm in the area.

This footage was captured by Sherri McGoff, who said she filmed it from the balcony of her home in Tahoe Pines, located on Lake Tahoe, on Sunday morning.

“More than three inches here for sure!” McGoff said. Credit: Sherri McGoff via Storyful