Snow Piles High on House and Vehicles in Southern California

A man and his dog in Crestline, California, inspected the heavy snowfall at their house on Saturday, February 25, following a winter storm.

Footage recorded by Joe Billheimer shows snow piled high on the roofs of his house and vehicles.

“We’ve already shovelled this multiple times, that’s what this pile is,” Billheimer can be heard saying, while gesturing to a separate, large pile of snow.

Billheimer’s dog can be seen trudging happily through the snow.

Other social media users posted video and photos of the deep snow in Crestline on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Diego, estimated that 28 inches of snow had fallen in Crestline Yard by 8 AM on Saturday.

The NWS said late on Saturday that snow would continue to fall overnight on Sunday and through Wednesday. Credit: Joe Billheimer via Storyful