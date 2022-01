A Canadian dog owner could only laugh when her pooch got in over his head after some heavy snow this January.

Autumn Clarke, of Nelson, British Columbia, said her dog, Axel, loved playing in the snow. “Trying to get him inside after playing in the snow is nearly impossible,” she said.

It wasn’t all fun and games for Clarke though. “He played,” she said, “while I shoveled.” Credit: Autumn Clarke via Storyful