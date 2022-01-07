Snow in New Jersey as Northeast Braces for 'Bomb Cyclone'

Snowfall poured down over New Jersey in the early hours of January 7 as the northeast braced for a potential “bomb cyclone” amid a quick moving storm.

The storm brought snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour to the eastern part of the country, with the intensity expected to ease at around 8 am on Friday.

A bomb cyclone is the term used to describe a rapidly strengthening weather system, sometimes brought about by the collision of cold and hot air masses.

Multiple winter weather advisories were issued for several states, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland.

Ethan Kerr says he recorded this footage showing the progression of snow in Bayville early on Friday morning. Credit: Ethan Kerr via Storyful