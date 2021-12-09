'Snow Globe Vibes' Arrive at Pennsylvania State University Campus

Snow flurries landed in State College, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, December 8, creating “snow globe vibes” across the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage filmed by Pennsylvania State University meteorology student Justin Hassel shows snowy scenes at the college’s campus.

Light snowfall was expected to continue across southeast and northwest Pennsylvania into the early afternoon, according to the NWS, although little to no accumulation was expected. Credit: Justin Hassel via Storyful