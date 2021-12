A light dusting of snow fell in southeast Michigan as the state saw colder temperatures on Friday, December 3.

The National Weather Service said there was a high probability of snowfall for parts of Michigan, but that accumulations would be half an inch or less.

This video was posted by Matt Malone, who wrote, “Gently falling snow has that winter snow globe feeling in Farmington Hills,” a suburb of Detroit. Credit: Matt Malone via Storyful