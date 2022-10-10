Snow Flakes Fall in Fairbanks, Alaska, Marking Start of Season

Snow flakes fell across Fairbanks, Alaska, on October 9, marking the first day of the season for the region.

“Some snowy scenes around the Interior this morning! Our weather observer at Lake Minchumina reports 2.0 inches of new snow, and Bettles received 1.6 inches of new snow” NWS Fairbanks reported.

Snow was predicted for hills above 2000 feet for the afternoon, and between 2 and 4 inches expected above 2000 feet through the night. Credit: NWS Fairbanks via Storyful