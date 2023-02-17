Snow Falls at Wisconsin Capitol During Winter Storm

Up to six inches of snow fell in parts of southern and central Wisconsin on Thursday, February 17, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

By Thursday evening, the NWS said that between one and six inches of snow had already accumulated around eastern Waukesha and southern Milwaukee counties during the storm, while the City of Madison declared a snow emergency and warned of travel disruptions.

Video filmed by @Leemarkcom showed the falling snow around Capitol Square in Madison on Thursday morning.

Temperatures were expected to stay low through Friday night. Credit: @Leemarkcom via Storyful