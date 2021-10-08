Snow Falls as 'Winter Conditions' Arrive in Truckee, California

Cold air turned rain showers into snow over parts of northern California and western Nevada on Friday, October 8, as the National Weather Service reported “winter conditions” in the area.

Video shared to Facebook by the Town of Truckee shows snowflakes falling on Friday.

The NWS said upper elevations in the Sierra Nevada region received as much as three inches of snow on Friday. Drivers were warned to use caution on slick mountain passes.

The cold temperatures would persist into early next week, according to the NWS. Credit: Town of Truckee via Storyful