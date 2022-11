Snowfall continued in Oswego, New York, on Sunday, November 20, as the National Weather Service alerted another band of lake-effect snow.

NWS also alerted winds of up to 45 miles an hour and reduced visibility for the area, warning motorists of “nearly impossible” driving conditions.

Video filmed by Twitter user @MESNOWman1 shows snow coming down around 5:30 pm local time in Oswego, the source said. Credit: @MESNOWman1 via Storyful