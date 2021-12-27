Snow Falls in Northern California's Placer County

Snow came down on Northern California on Sunday, December 26, stranding drivers and causing dangerous travel in the mountains and foothills, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Donovan Johnson recorded these videos Sunday afternoon into evening showing snow coming down on Meadow Vista, northeast of Sacramento, in Placer County.

A winter storm watch and a freeze watch were in effect for Meadow Vista until Monday night, according to the NWS. At least 58 inches of snow was measured in Blue Canyon by Sunday at 9 pm, the weather service said. Credit: Donovan Johnson via Storyful