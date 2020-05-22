Snow Falls on Katoomba in the Blue Mountains After Cold Front Sweeps New South Wales

Snow fell on the New South Wales Blue Mountains region early on May 22 after a cold front passed through the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported light snow in the Blue Mountains, as well as small hail in Mittagong and Bowral. Snow was also seen at Yetholme near Bathurst in the state’s Central Tablelands.

More wild weather was predicted for the state from an offshore low pressure system that was bringing strong winds and rain to the Sydney area. Credit: Ryan Efron via Storyful