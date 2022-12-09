Snow Falls at 'Impressive' Rate on Wisconsin Campus

Heavy snow fell in southern Wisconsin on Friday, December 9, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of potential snowfall rates of an inch per hour.

This footage shot by Jeff Messer shows conditions at the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison on Friday morning.

Forecasts suggested Madison could see between 2 and 5 inches of snow.

The snow was likely to continue into Friday afternoon, the NWS said. Drivers were told to be cautious on the roads. Credit: Jeff Messer via Storyful