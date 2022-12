Heavy snow fell across parts of New Hampshire on Friday, December 16, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning.

Footage by Twitter user @EricSlason shows snow falling at around 7 am Friday in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

The NWS said a coastal storm developing in New Jersey would move northeast through Friday and strengthen as it crosses southern New England. Credit: @EricSlason via Storyful