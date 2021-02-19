Snow falls on camels in Saudi Arabia
The animals watched as snow fell in the mountains of Ad-dhahr after a cold spell spread across the north-west of the country.
The Raptors beat the Bucks with relative ease for the second straight time, leading from start to finish with contributions coming from everywhere.
Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and added two helpers as the Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.
An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.
The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.
“It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”
The commissioner cited fan engagement as the NBA's motivation to hold the controversial game, saying "it feels like the right thing to do."
Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.
More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.
Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.
An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.
GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.
The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.
On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?
Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.
LONDON — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged winger Christian Pulisic to “stay positive” amid limited playing time and now a tight calf that leaves the oft-injured American questionable for Saturday’s visit to Southampton. Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week. The German manager said it's a "clear yes” when asked if he wants the 22-year-old Pulisic to stay at Chelsea. “But it’s not only my point of view, we have to see. But for me, clearly yes,” Tuchel said. “Chelsea bought Christian for a reason — for his quality, for his potential and it’s our job to bring out the best in him.” Pulisic, who made his Bundesliga debut under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday. He was withdrawn from training Thursday with calf tightness and is “a big question mark” for the Southampton match, Tuchel said. “I would not say that it is an injury. In the moment it’s risk management,” Tuchel said, citing Pulisic's history of injuries including a hamstring pull that kept him sidelined early in the season. “We are not concerned, we are not worried. “The main thing for Christian is to stay positive, keep the head up and like I said before be ready because he can have a big impact when he starts and he can have a big, big impact when he comes from the bench with his intensity.” There's no doubt Pulisic has the talent, the manager said. “He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact in this club. It's a challenge now to hold this level ... and to keep improving.” Pulisic has two goals and an assist in 21 appearances this season across all competitions. “There are absolutely no decisions made for summer," Tuchel said. "There's simply no time for that in the moment.” Fourth-place Chelsea has won four consecutive Premier League games and has a Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Medvedev beat Tsitsipas and a very pro-Tsitsipas crowd for the right to face Djokovic in the final.
STUTTGART, Germany — Pellegrino Matarazzo extended his contract at Stuttgart through to 2024 on Friday after leading the German club to promotion and a solid mid-table position in the Bundesliga. The U.S. coach took over at Stuttgart in December 2019 and guided the club back to the top flight at the first attempt. Stuttgart is 10th in the Bundesliga and has stayed well clear of the relegation zone in a comeback season that included a 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in December. “Rino always comes up with good ideas for how to outplay opponents and is exceptional when it comes to developing our young prospects. We’re happy Rino has agreed to continue on this path with us until 2024,” sporting director Sven Mislintat said in a statement. Born in New Jersey, Matarazzo played professional soccer in the lower German divisions before moving into coaching. He was the now-Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann's assistant at Hoffenheim before taking the Stuttgart job. His previous contract was set to expire next year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MUNICH — Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be out for at least three months after tearing a tendon in his left thigh in training, coach Hansi Flick said Friday. Tolisso's injury comes ahead of a Champions League game at Lazio on Tuesday and could affect his chances of making France's squad for this year's European Championship. Flick said Tolisso was in “enormous pain” when he was hurt during training on Thursday and has already undergone an operation on his thigh. “He will get the time and he has all the support he needs from the club and the coaching staff,” Flick said. “He was very shocked and sad about this injury.” Tolisso has played 22 games for Bayern this season and scored three goals, including one in Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday. Tolisso has played 23 times for France, most recently against Croatia in the Nations League in October. His injury deepens the problems facing Bayern after midfielder Thomas Müller and defender Benjamin Pavard both went into isolation following positive coronavirus tests. Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez could return against third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after missing three weeks following their own virus positives. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back with an all-new episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!
Mike Emrick spent decades narrating hockey's biggest moments happening live in front of him. That's also how “Doc" wants to experience a documentary about his life and career. NBC will air “Doc Emrick — The Voice of Hockey” Sunday afternoon after a second NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. The program will feature more than a dozen current and former broadcasters sharing their thoughts on the now-retired play-by-play broadcaster. Emrick did interviews for the special but asked the network not to tell him anything in advance, so he can enjoy it like a gift. “It's like a present,” Emrick said Tuesday from his Michigan home. “They’re doing a really nice thing for me, and I would rather not ask a lot of questions about, well, what are you getting me for Christmas?” NBC Sports got Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Martin Brodeur, T.J. Oshie and many others to weigh in on Emrick, who was the voice of the the sport in the United States before putting down the headset this past fall. Crosby says Emrick was a legend when they first met in 2005 and that “he describes exactly what you’re feeling in that moment as a player.” Emrick doesn't know how he'll feel when he and his wife, Joyce, sit down to watch the special Sunday. He knows only what he has seen on promos and what producer Vinny Costello showed him while interviewing him at the McMorran Place theatre in Port Huron. Even that process was a lot to Emrick, who watched as NBC Sports crew members spent an hour constructing a track on which to wheel a camera back and forth. He recalled a cruise retired player Dave Brown went on many years ago and his feeling watching a chef make crepes. “He said, ‘It seems like a lot of trouble to go to for pancakes,’” Emrick said. “And that sort of struck me. ... They were doing an awful lot, and it was very kind of them to do. I’ll enjoy whatever it is they do because I trust them implicitly with it." Beyond what should be a surprise — appearances by longtime broadcast partner Glenn “Chico” Resch and footage of Emrick honouring mentor Bob Chase for his 90th birthday — are things he does know about. Emrick laughs at analyst Bill Clement's impressions and also gets to re-do the biggest call of his career he'd want back: missing the puck going in the net on Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal in 2010. “Chicago has won its first championship since 1961!” Emrick says in his mulligan. Asked why he wanted to be kept in the dark on the story about him, Emrick naturally has a comparison from his career. Talking to George Armstrong many years ago in Toronto, Emrick asked the 1967 Cup-winning Maple Leafs captain if he'd ever been to the Hockey Hall of Fame and was told no, because he wouldn't want someone to walk in and see him looking at himself. "I would rather other people tend to things like this rather than me standing around wanting to know what they’re doing," Emrick said. “It’ll be interesting to watch.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press