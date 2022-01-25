Snow Dusts Acropolis as Severe Cold Snap Hits Athens

The Acropolis looked even more majestic than usual as snow covered the ancient site while Athens experienced heavy snowfall on January 24.

Drone footage by Angelos Tsatsis shows the Parthenon and surrounding ruins sprinkled with the white stuff, as severe weather brought snow to Athens and many of the Greek islands.

The Greek government declared Tuesday, January 25, a holiday for parts of the country affected by the snow. Credit: Angelos Tsatsis via Storyful