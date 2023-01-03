Snow Descends on Brush, Colorado, as Weather Warnings Issued

Snow descended on Brush, Colorado, as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and a winter weather advisory for the region on Monday, January 2.

The NWS warned of “slick and hazardous travel conditions” and reported 3.3 inches of snow in the area within the last 24 hours.

Footage captured by Paul Acosta shows a snow-covered street and vehicles in Brush, Acosta said. Credit: Paul Acosta via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Just really enjoy the peacefulness in our little community. Brush, Colorado. Just really enjoy the peacefulness in our little community. Brush, Colorado. Just really enjoy the peacefulness in our little community. Brush, Colorado.