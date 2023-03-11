Snow Covers Northwest New Jersey as Winter Weather Moves Through

Residents in parts of New Jersey woke up to wintry scenes on Saturday, March 11, as winter weather moved through the area overnight.

This footage was captured by Melissa Zengel, who said it was filmed near her home in Newton on Saturday morning.

Local media reported forecasters were monitoring for the next storm system heading to the are which had “potential to turn into a strong nor’easter,” and would bring heavy rain, some snow and strong winds and coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday. Credit: Melissa Zengal via Storyful