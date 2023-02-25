Snow Covers California's Santa Cruz Mountains Amid Winter Storm
Snow covered the Santa Cruz Mountains on the morning of Friday, February 24, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of winter storms.
This footage from Dustin Mulvaney shows a view of the snow-covered mountains from Santa Cruz Wharf, taking in the amusement rides on the boardwalk opposite.
The NWS reported road closures and downed trees as a result of the storm, and warned commuters to allow extra time for travel. Credit: Dustin Mulvaney via Storyful