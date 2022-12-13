Snow-Covered Highways Lead to Icy Commute in South Dakota

Heavy snow and gusty winds hit the plains of western South Dakota on Tuesday, December 13, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said that freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds” prompted road closures on Tuesday.

Video posted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Tuesday shows howling winds whipping powdery snow over highways in Sturgis.

The NWS issued a blizzard warning for the area until Thursday morning. Credit: South Dakota Highway Patrol via Storyful