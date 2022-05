Snow, rain, and graupel showered Utah on Tuesday, May 3, accumulating more than half a foot in parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Video taken by Timothy E Wright shows snow coming down on the northern city of Logan on Tuesday, he said. The area saw a switch from rain to snow, according to local media reports.

The NWS said snow showers could continue into Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Timothy E Wright via Storyful