Snow Builds Up in Eastern Wisconsin During Winter Storm

Snowfall collected on the streets of New Richmond, Wisconsin, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of a band of heavy snow moving eastward across western Minnesota into Wisconsin on Saturday, March 11.

Video filmed by Jay Jr Mejia shows snowfall in New Richmond on Saturday.

Early Sunday, the NWS said the total snow tally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — around 45 miles southwest of New Richmond — for the season was 80 inches, making it the eighth highest snow season in Twin Cities records.

More snowfall was forecast for Wisconsin on Sunday, the NWS said. Credit: Jay Jr Mejia via Storyful