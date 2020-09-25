Snow Brings a Bite of Winter to Ballarat Spring

Residents of Ballarat, Victoria, got a late taste of winter on September 25 as temperatures dropped and snow fell at around midday.

The Bureau of Meteorology":https://twitter.com/BOM_au/status/1309298775966580736 said a “polar plunge” was repsonsible for the cold snap, with temperatures up to 10 degrees below the September average expected. Showers, hail, thunder, and snow as low as 600m were predicted for parts of Victoria, South Australia, and southern New South Wales. Credit: Tansyn Dennett via Storyful