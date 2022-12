Gusty winds and snow blew across parts of Maine on Thursday, December 1, amid a snow squall warning in the area.

Footage captured by Rick Barber shows stormy conditions in Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

“Snow squalls can quickly degrade road conditions and visibility,” the National Weather Service said, advising travelers to “tread with caution.” Credit: Rick Barber via Storyful

